Stars Getting In The Holiday Spirit ... 'Tis The Season!
12/11/2022 12:35 AM PT
The weather outside is frightful, but the stars are feeling delightful, and they just can't hold back their giddiness. Get into the holiday spirit with these celebs who are jarring up some sweet holiday cheer and gifting it right to you!
Stars like Tanner Buchanan are already rockin' around the Christmas tree and Ozzy Osbourne joined in on the fun in a tacky holiday sweater. RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais fancily sipped hot cocoa out of Santa's mug, while Catherine Giudici dashed through the snow in a sleigh!
