Brazil Soccer Star Richarlison Gets Insane Back Tat Of Ronaldo, Neymar & Himself

Brazil soccer star Richarlison didn't bring home the World Cup this year -- but he did get some new ink ... getting his whole back tatted after the tournament with pics of Ronaldo, Neymar and himself!!!

The prolific goal-scorer got the new tattoo done this week -- just days after the Brazilians were booted from the World Cup tournament by Croatia ... and the work is insane.

In photos shared by the tattoo artists, PK and Dom Tattoo, you can see the ink features portraits of retired footballer Ronaldo and Richarlison's teammate, Neymar, sandwiched between a picture of himself.

The artwork also has a message that was from Brazilian soccer legend Pele -- who left the comment under one of his recent Instagram posts.

RICHARLISON WHAT A GOAL 🇧🇷 what did I just witness 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QyCBwhlsQJ — . (@Jamk___) November 24, 2022 @Jamk___

"Voce fez o Brasil sorrir," Pele's comment read, which translates to, "You made Brazil smile."

There's also an image of the Brazilian flag and a young Richarlison wearing the No. 9 jersey overlooking the city in the piece.

Of course, Richarlison would rather be in the World Cup finals this Sunday than sitting under the tattoo needle ... as he was the top scorer for Brazil, netting three of the team's eight goals in Qatar.