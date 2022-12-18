Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Mason Disick is Bar Mitzvah'd and Kardashians Throw Party

Mason Disick You're a Man Now!!! Bar Mitzvah Bash Brings out the Brood

12/18/2022 6:15 AM PT
Kardashians Mason's Bar Mitzah
Backgrid

One of Kris Jenner's grandkids is officially a man, at least in Jewish culture, because Mason Disick was Bar Mitzvah'd Saturday!

Mason turned 13 just a few days ago, so on Saturday he stepped up and read a passage from the Torah, at least that's what we're assuming. We don't know which temple did the honors, but Kourtney and Scott hosted a reception at Offsunset in L.A. Saturday night.

Backgrid

We're told a number of Kardashians joined in the celebration, including Kris and Kylie. We don't see Travis Barker in the photos, so we don't know if he was there or if it was just too weird give the "situation."

kim on mason instagram story

As for Scott and Kourtney ... we're told they got along fine.

scott disick arriving
Backgrid

Scott arrived hand-in-hand with Reign, who is younger but shares a birthday with Mason.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kourtney posted a throwback pic with the caption ... "December 14th… one of the best days of my life, twice and forever. my birthday boys ❤️❤️"

