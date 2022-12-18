Twitter Bans Promotion of Other Social Accounts, No More Linktree

New rule alert at Twitter -- Elon Musk apparently wants to keep the bird app exclusive, so he's banning the promotion of any other social media accounts ... including via Linktree.

The official Twitter Support account made the announcement Sunday, writing ... "We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter."

Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2022 @TwitterSupport

Some clarification ... Twitter Support notes this doesn't mean they're banning the use of links to other social media sites, including cross-posting of content (like throwing up an IG link on Twitter, for instance). What it sounds like they won't stand for now ... unadulterated plugging of one's other accounts that might lead Twitter users away from the platform.

This is a major change. It is now against Twitter policy to link any of your social media platforms to your account unless you pay to do so. Even using a Linktree link is not allowed. pic.twitter.com/PeD1P0Q0tY — Shane Pittman (@StarringShane) December 18, 2022 @StarringShane

Several users have already gotten into the weeds of Twitter's new policy, and they appear to confirm this will apply to Linktree URLs -- which allow people to go and find someone's entire social media presence, among other useful links. Content creators use Linktree quite often.

Twitter also says that phrases like "Follow me on XXXX" will likely get someone banned as well. This has been happening a lot lately under the new Musk regime -- folks have been touting their Mastadon accounts, and others, as prominent users have migrated over.

For anyone who’s behind on the news; Twitter just banned us from telling people our other social medias, linking to other sites like Instagram etc or telling you our usernames. We aren’t allowed to use carrd, linktree or similar sites. If we promote them, we can be suspended. — BeaPlays (@BeaPlaysRBLX) December 18, 2022 @BeaPlaysRBLX

It's just the latest crackdown on Elon's watch. Remember, he's been suspending journos who cover/criticize him ... handing down bans and reversals of those bans on the drop of a dime.