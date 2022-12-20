Andrew Cuomo Has Dinner with Kellyanne Conway in New York City

Andrew Cuomo and Kellyanne Conway seemed like mortal enemies back in the day ... which is why this story is so curious.

The New York Post caught the former governor and former Trump honcho hitting up Il Postino Monday night in NYC's Upper East Side, with the ex-gov trailing KC as they left the Italian restaurant around 10 PM.

They were all smiles on the way out, rocking business casual outfits.

Cuomo and Conway were mum over the purpose of the dinner, but it's sure interesting ... Cuomo was effectively booted from office last year, and Kellyanne's former boss has certainly had his own issues, so there is some common ground.