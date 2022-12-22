Commanders' Jeremy Reaves Breaks Down After Pro Bowl Selection, Emotional Video

Play video content Twitter / @Commanders

Hope ya got some Kleenex nearby ... because the Commanders captured Jeremy Reaves' reaction to earning his first ever Pro Bowl selection on video on Wednesday -- and it was emotional as hell.

The NFL announced its All-Star rosters on hump day ... and while the Commanders got four total nods, none was more meaningful than Reaves'.

The 26-year-old has been in the league for five years, but up until this season, he had played sparingly. In fact, he had struggled to actually even make Washington's gameday rosters in his first four seasons in the league.

But Reaves made the opening day lineup this year ... and has balled out on special teams since -- and when he was rewarded for his play with the honor on Wednesday, he broke down in tears.

Check out the video the Commanders posted ... after head coach Ron Rivera told him he was in -- Reaves lost it.

Reaves, whose mother tragically died last year, cried for several seconds -- as Rivera told him over and over again that he had absolutely earned it all.

"I know your mom would be proud," Rivera said.

Reaves' teammate and fellow 2022 Pro Bowler Tress Way was so fired up over the news ... he busted into the meeting to give JR a big hug.

"I love you big guy," Reaves said to Way as they embraced.

"Love you too dude," Way responded.