Ex-NFL Star Willie McGinest Arrested In L.A.

New England Patriots legend Willie McGinest has been arrested in Los Angeles, TMZ Sports has learned.

The ex-NFL star was booked at around 7:30 AM on Monday morning, jail records show. His bail has been set at $30,000.

It was not immediately clear what crimes he's been accused of.

McGinest, a first-round pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, played in the league for 15 years ... and is considered one of the greatest Patriots players ever.

He won three Super Bowls with the org. ... and made two Pro Bowls with the team as well. He was ultimately inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame in 2015.

McGinest -- who found a second career following his retirement as an NFL analyst for various television networks -- finished his career following the 2008 season with 804 total tackles and 86 sacks.

Story developing ...