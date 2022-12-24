Tamar Braxton Rushed to Hospital with Bad Flu

Tamar Braxton went from the mall to the ER in less than a day ... rushed by ambulance to the hospital after waving the white flag to the flu.

Play video content

Tamar posted she "needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!"

She went on to make comparisons ... "yall, I have the FLU and let me tell u it's worse than COVID in my opinion ... I'm on 5 different medications."

It's kinda weird ... just the day before Tamar posted pics and videos of her shopping with close friends.

The 45-year-old singer is apparently out of the hospital but, as she says, "completely isolated."

In case you didn't know, the flu is raging in the U.S., and COVID's on the upswing as well.