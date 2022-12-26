Nate Burleson Says Zach Wilson Can Salvage NFL Career, He Needs Time!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ex-NFLer Nate Burleson isn't ready to give up on Zach Wilson's career just yet ... telling TMZ Sports the New York Jets QB can still be a starter in the NFL.

The 2021 #2 overall pick was benched after another bad outing in the Jets' 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football ... leaving many wondering if he'll ever play for the Green and White again.

In fact, Mike White -- who replaced Wilson as QB1 earlier this season -- was reportedly cleared to play following his rib injury on Monday ... solidifying Wilson's return to the pine.

While Wilson's career has gotten off to a nightmarish start, Burleson -- who played 11 seasons in the league -- wants everyone to pump the breaks before labeling the 23-year-old a bust.

"Give him some time," the TV host told us at LAX on Friday. "He just got into the league, man. It's a rollercoaster ride."

Burleson says Wilson is learning how to handle the tasks of being an NFL quarterback ... and that includes taking accountability for his poor play when speaking to the media.

"You can lose a team by your play, but you also can lose a team by how you respond to your play," Burleson added. "I think that's the biggest lesson he learned. What you say to the media, that can have an impact on the locker room."

Wilson may be benched for now, but NB believes he can regain a spot at the top of an NFL depth chart down the road.

"He does have the tools to be a QB1 in this league, but it's going to take some time."