Nate Burleson Loves Odell Beckham In L.A., But Chill On Super Bowl Talk!

Nate Burleson Loves Odell Beckham In L.A. ... But Chill On SB Talk!!!

11/15/2021 8:57 AM PT
OBJ + LA = SUCCESS
TMZSports.com

Don't get Odell Beckham Jr.'s ring size just yet ... so says Nate Burleson, who tells TMZ Sports he loves the Rams' newest addition -- but there's still one thing standing between them and a Super Bowl.

Of course, Odell is now in L.A. after a disastrous stint with the Cleveland Browns ... and could play a big role in the Rams' offense with Robert Woods going down with an ACL injury.

Burleson gives a message to OBJ as he prepares to suit up for his new squad ... telling him to be himself and ball out.

"Block out the noise, like I always say," Burleson says. "Make your next act your best act."

Nate thinks the Rams are a legitimate Super Bowl contender ... but says the OBJ signing doesn't make it a foregone conclusion they'll win it all this season.

"But we can't give 'em a Super Bowl ring just yet, they gotta go earn it," he says.

"And they gotta go through Thanos -- I mean Tom Brady."

Burleson also points out the new off-field opportunities OBJ has in L.A. ... imploring Beckham to wait until after he finishes playing football to pursue a fashion, music or acting career.

"Wait till your career is over, O," he said. "Then you can drop an album, get into movies, do all that stuff."

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later