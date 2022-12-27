Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
D.L. Hughley Says Trump Should Be Charged With Manslaughter For Jan. 6 Riots

12/27/2022 12:50 AM PT
D.L. Hughley says Donald Trump should be criminally charged over the Jan. 6 riots ... and he wants the former president charged with the death of a Capitol Police officer.

We got the comedian at LAX and he told our photog ... Trump would be staring at a slew of charges if he were Black ... including manslaughter.

Capitol Police

The way D.L. sees it ... Trump should be held responsible for the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died the day after being viciously attacked by the mob during the insurrection.

Trump has yet to be charged by the Justice Department. The Jan. 6 Committee voted to refer Trump for possible criminal charges ... so potential charges are on the table.

As we reported, the Jan. 6 panel feels four charges are warranted for Trump ... obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to make a false statement, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and insurrection.

While D.L. admits Monday's announcement won't do much to convince people Trump's guilty -- he says everyone has already made up their minds -- he tells why he thinks Donald is a criminal.

