Mean Kid In 'A Christmas Story' 'Memba Him?!

12/28/2022 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 11
Canadian actor Zack Ward was just 13 years old when he was cast as Scut Farkus -- the scraggly and provocative redhead who bullied other kids -- in the Christmas classic "A Christmas Story" back in 1983.

Zack shared the big screen with Peter Billingsley as the young boy convincing everyone -- including Santa Claus --  why he deserves a BB gun, Ralphie Parker and Ian Petrella as Ralphie's younger and at times whiny brother, Randy.

The sequel "A Christmas Story 2" hit theaters back in 2012 with a whole new cast including Daniel Stern from "Home Alone."

Guess what he looks like now!

