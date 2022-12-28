Mean Kid In 'A Christmas Story' 'Memba Him?!

Canadian actor Zack Ward was just 13 years old when he was cast as Scut Farkus -- the scraggly and provocative redhead who bullied other kids -- in the Christmas classic "A Christmas Story" back in 1983.

Zack shared the big screen with Peter Billingsley as the young boy convincing everyone -- including Santa Claus -- why he deserves a BB gun, Ralphie Parker and Ian Petrella as Ralphie's younger and at times whiny brother, Randy.