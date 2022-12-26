Allie In 'The Ultimate Christmas Present' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Hallee Hirsh was just 12 years old when she played the role of Allie Thompson -- the 13-year-old who finds a weather machine in the woods, which prevents bad weather from delaying Christmas -- in Disney's "The Ultimate Christmas Present" back in 2000.

Hirsh shared the big screen with Brenda Song as Allie's bestie, Sam Kwan, Spencer Breslin as Allie's younger brother, Joey Thompson, Greg Kean as Allie's father, Steve Thompson and John B. Lowe as Santa Claus.