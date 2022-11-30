Chloe Simon In '102 Dalmatians' 'Memba Her?!

British-American actress Alice Evans was 32 years old when she was cast as Chloe Simon -- the probation officer and owner of dogs Dottie, Dipstick and their three puppies -- in Disney's adventure/comedy film "102 Dalmatians" back in 2000.

Evans shared the big screen with Glenn Close as the main antagonist who is rude and mean, Cruella de Vil, Ioan Gruffudd as the Second Chance animal shelter owner and Chloe's boyfriend, Kevin Sheperd, Tim McInnerny as Cruella's right-hand man (not necessarily by choice), Alonzo and Gérard Depardieu as the fashionista helping Cruella make her puppy fur coat, Jean-Pierre Le Pelt.