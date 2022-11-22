Clark In 'Pineapple Express' 'Memba Him?!
11/22/2022 12:01 AM PT
American actor Arthur Napiontek was 21 years old when he was cast as Clark -- the ripped high school jock who comes off as smooth and confident while trying to make a move on Dale's girlfriend -- in the 2008 film "Pineapple Express."
Art shared the big screen with Seth Rogen as the lighthearted "dude" always down for a good time, Dale Denton, James Franco as the gullible, artsy guy who is into theater, Saul Silver and Amber Heard as Dale's hot blonde girlfriend who sometimes gives her boyfriend Dale a hard time, Angie Anderson.