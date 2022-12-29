'Super Sized Salon' Moving Forward With Season 2 Despite Jamie Lopez's Death

The upcoming season of the TV series "Super Sized Salon" is pushing forward despite the sudden death of its star, Jamie Lopez.

Sources who were close to Jamie tell TMZ ... the show's cast and crew hopped on a call this week with WE tv network honchos and everyone agreed they wanted to continue with the show, with the goal of continuing to tell Jamie's story.

Our sources say nothing is official yet, but there were discussions about making Jamie a multi-season offer before her recent death ... and now they envision some presence of Jamie in season 2 ... using old clips and interviews.

TMZ broke the story ... 37-year-old Jamie was hospitalized last weekend in Las Vegas and died due to heart complications.

"Super Sized Salon" premiered earlier this season on WE tv ... putting the spotlight on the staff and customers at Jamie's Babydoll Beauty Couture salon in Vegas.

Jamie owned 50% of the salon, with her partner and business manager JD Armelin owning the remaining half. We're told Jamie's cut will go to her next of kin. JD is already in the process of buying them out, with plans to give some equity to the other women who work at the salon.

We're told the plan is for JD to remain behind the scenes and eventually turn the salon into a franchise, while looking for another woman to become the spokesperson to continue Jamie's vision.