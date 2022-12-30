Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebrity Deaths In 2022 Bob Saget, Aaron Carter, Takeoff ... Shootings, Crashes & Cancer Kills Others

12/30/2022 12:50 AM PT
Celebrity Deaths In 2022
Getty/Instagram

The past year will be remembered for many shocking events ... but this time, we remember celebrities who tragically died in the year 2022.

The Hip Hop world took a huge hit when Takeoff was shot dead ... same with PnB Rock, who was gunned down earlier this year. Coolio's death also came as shock to many.

Getty

Aaron Carter left the world too soon, when he was found dead in his bathtub ... and the death of actress Anne Heche rocked all of Hollywood and beyond, when she crashed her car into a home, causing a massive fire and trapping her inside.

Getty

Leslie Jordan also died behind the wheel, after investigators believe he suffered some sort of medical emergency ... leaving a huge hole in all of comedy. As did Louie Anderson and Bob Saget, who was found dead in his hotel room.

Getty

The list, unfortunately, continues with Olivia Newton-John, who died after losing her battle with cancer ... ditto for Kirstie Alley and Tom Parker.

Getty

Hollywood also suffered a huge loss when Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide.

Others who are gone but not forgotten include ... Naomi Judd, Ray Liotta, "Friends" actor Mike Hagerty, "Toddlers & Tiaras" star Kailia Posey, Ivana Trump, André Leon Talley and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Of course, the longest-serving monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II, left her legacy behind when she died, this year, at the age of 96.

RIP

