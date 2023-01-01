Underneath this magical snowflake is a Broadway star with a wickedly amazing voice, and just because it's been a minute since she's sung with her green face ... there's no question she still knows how to bust out her singing pipes and let it go!

She may do everything in her power to avoid building a snowman, but she knows firsthand what it means to persevere, be courageous and not sweat the small stuff. Besides, John Travolta's introduction of her back in 2014 'never bothered her anyway.'