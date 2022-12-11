Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Behind this minty-fresh scramble is a gentleman who has quite the voice, and when he's on the stage he loves to pair it with a fresh set of moves. Trace around the unknown figure, and see if you can detangle this beauty of a beast!

When it comes to fashion, this poised guy loves to wear a good suit, and if you don't hit the high notes ... you're definitely getting the boot! All in all, this musician hopes you have "A Legendary Christmas."

"That's what Christmas means to me, my love!"