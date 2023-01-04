University of Idaho Keeping Increased Campus Security Despite Arrest In Murder Case

The suspect in the Idaho murder case is in custody, but the university is not yet ready to pull back its increased security protocols that went into effect after the 4 students were killed.

Bryan Kohberger has been arrested and charged with November's quadruple murder, but it's still early in the case ... so the school is keeping patrols up on campus as an extra security measure.

Campus security at the University of Idaho tells TMZ ... there are NO plans to scale back patrols to where they were before the murders, and personnel increases will remain in place.

We're told the feeling on the Moscow, ID campus is a sense of relief now that the suspect is in custody, with some students starting to feel safe again.

The beefed-up security around the university was part of a promise the school made to students after the murders, so kids would feel safe returning to campus.

Among the changes ... hiring a new campus police outfit and increasing the amount of guards on campus so more ground could be covered and covered more frequently.

We're also told campus security is still getting tons of tips about Kohberger, and they're sending them over to Moscow PD and the FBI.