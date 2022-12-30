Police Say 19,000 Tips Led them to Arrest in Idaho Murders, Suspected Acted Alone

Play video content

Moscow cops say after combing through 19,000 tips and interviewing 300 witnesses, they have their man in the quadruple murders in Idaho.

Police Chief James Fry made it clear ... they are confident 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is the killer, and he will be extradited from Pennsylvania -- where he was arrested Friday -- to Idaho.

The Chief indicated he believes Kohberger acted alone, saying the community is now safe.

The Police Chief made it clear ... they were holding some of their cards close to the vest in their investigation. The PD came under scrutiny for not revealing any progress, but clearly they were hot on the trail.

As we reported, Moscow PD got an arrest warrant for first-degree murder, after locating Kohberger's white Hyundai Elantra. They also reported found his DNA at the murder house. The Chief apparently believes the Elantra seized was the same car seen speeding away from the house shortly after the murders.

The Police Chief said they have not recovered the murder weapon.

The chief prosecutor, Bill Thompson, said there is a probable cause document that lays out the evidence, but for now it's sealed. It should be unsealed fairly soon.

Kohberger lives and goes to school around 9 miles from Moscow, Idaho.

He's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday and is being held without bond. The prosecutor said they don't know if he'll voluntarily waive extradition or fight it.

The prosecutor is asking the public for tips on Kohberger and his history. Authorities want tips on "anything and everything" related to him.

Kohberger reportedly had a blank stare after his bust ... and he's said to have asked cops if anyone else had been arrested.