Prince Harry Blames William for Making Him Wear Infamous Nazi Costume

Prince Harry says his Royal brother, William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, pushed him to dress up in his infamous Nazi uniform -- a controversial image seen around the world -- to attend a 2005 costume party.

Harry made the STUNNING claims in his hotly anticipated autobiography, "Spare," which is set to be published next week. But The New York Post viewed an advanced copy of the book and released an excerpt Wednesday.

In the passage, Harry says he was caught between wearing a pilot uniform and Nazi outfit to the Native and Colonial-themed soiree in London when he phoned William and Kate to get their opinions.

"I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform they said," Harry reportedly wrote. He said he soon met up with the couple at home and tried on the offensive costume, claiming, "They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point."

At the bash, someone snapped a photo of Harry -- then 20 -- in his Nazi get-up, resulting in a front-page story in The Sun newspaper. The world got to see Harry pictured as a Gestapo soldier with a red armband emblazoned with a Swastika. As a result, there was massive public outrage, creating a huge scandal for the Royal family.

Harry later apologized and referred to the incident as "one of the biggest mistakes in my life." One source involved in Harry's soon-to-be published book told The Post, "It’s strange as you would think that Harry would take ownership of this and just move on and not drag his brother into it, but he makes it clear that he feels strongly about William’s role in the scandal."

In another excerpt, published by The Guardian, Harry claims he was physically assaulted by William over Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry says William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," triggering a nasty altercation. He says William "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor," causing a visible back injury.

