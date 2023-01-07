Bryan Kohberger May Have Discussed Murders In Online Chat Rooms

The man charged with slaughtering 4 Idaho college students may have joined online chat groups to discuss some of the facts of the brutal slayings with Internet sleuths.

Bryan Kohberger might have been the person or persons making claims about the quadruple homicide case, using the Facebook and Redditor handles "Pappa Rodgers" and "InsideLooking," respectively, according to former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer.

Coffindaffer, who was tracking both accounts, says many of the allegations made by the individual(s) turned out to be factually accurate, causing her to think it could have been Bryan.

In two of the postings, the person/persons offered a correct timeline for the murders and mentioned the knife sheath left at the crime scene BEFORE police publicly released those details.

One spot-on message read: "Committed murders and exited sliding door. One knife according to corners [sic] statement. Time of murder approximately 3:20am - 3:40 am according to car fleeing scene and on camera on highway 8 approximately 3:45am. Vehicle left skid marks upon exit."

In another factual post, the user wrote: "Of the evidence released, the murder weapon has been consistent as a large fixed blade knife. This leads me to believe they found the sheath." Other members in the chat group were so alarmed they accused the person of talking "like a serial killer."

