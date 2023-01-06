Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Idaho Murders, Cops Contact Knife Manufacturer To Tie Kohberger to Weapon

1/6/2023 1:00 AM PT
Bryan Kohberger

The manufacturer of the knife Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly used to butcher 4 students says cops reached out to them for info ... but the company has no records tying him to any purchase.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, cops found a sheath for a KA-BAR knife at the murder house, with Kohberger's DNA on it. KA-BAR sells both to retailers and directly to consumers.

Getty

KA-BAR Director of Sales and Marketing Joseph Bradley tells TMZ ... Moscow police and other law enforcement agencies involved in the murder case contacted the company, specifically asking about KA-BAR knives and sheaths.

The company says law enforcement made the first contact after the Nov. 13 quadruple murder and asked KA-BAR to identify the sheath ... and KA-BAR confirmed it was one of theirs.

KA-BAR says they don't have any records of someone using the name Bryan Kohberger to purchase a knife sheath or any other products directly from them.

HEARING THE CHARGES

We're told the KA-BAR knife that would fit the sheath found at the crime scene is a 7-inch utility knife, which is traditionally used as a tool. The company says it's been making the knife since World War II, and it can be used for hunting and small tasks around a campsite ... like chopping firewood or cutting wire and rope.

University of Idaho Murder Victims

Police are still on the hunt for the murder weapon ... visiting stores in the Pullman area that sell KA-BAR knives ... hoping to tie a purchase to Kohberger.

