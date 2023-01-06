Bryan Kohberger Reportedly Wore Surgical Gloves, Emptied Trash in Neighbor's Bins

Bryan Kohberger seemed to try to do everything he could in order to prevent investigators from obtaining his DNA -- wearing gloves and even hiding his trash in a neighbor's bin -- according to a new report.

A law enforcement source tells CNN detectives kept tabs on Kohberger while at his parent's Pennsylvania home in the days leading up to his arrest. The source claims Kohberger, "cleaned his car, inside and outside, not missing an inch."

Not only that, the source also tells CNN Kohberger was observed wearing surgical gloves around the home on more than one occasion ... and seen leaving the family home around 4 AM one morning to place trash bags in a neighbor's bin.

Of course, if the report is true, it would appear Kohberger had a hunch authorities were onto him and possibly trying to get his DNA.

As we reported, cops say Kohberger's phone pinged near the Idaho murder house at least 12 times before the 4 college kids were stabbed to death.

In chilling court docs, obtained by TMZ, one of the roommates told investigators she heard cries and a male voice say "It's ok, I'm going to help you" around 4 AM coming from victim Xana Kernodle's room the morning of the killings. She then says she observed a male, 5'10 or taller, dressed in black with a mask on walk past her bedroom.

