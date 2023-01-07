Hakeem Jeffries Goes Through Democratic ABCs in Minority Leader Speech

Here Are the ABCs of the Dem Party!!!

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was feeling musical on the House floor after being elected House Minority Leader for the Democratic Party ... and he let his song be heard by all, from A to Z.

The New York congressman -- who was the clear favorite among his peers for House Speaker as 15 rounds of voting were held -- delivered his speech early Saturday morning after Rep. Kevin McCarthy finally won the gavel among a divided Republican party.

We'll get to him in a minute, but first ... listen to Jeffries' ABCs of red, white and blue. He went through the entire alphabet to compare and contrast the core tenets of his caucus.

It starts with American Values over Autocracy, Benevolence over Bigotry, the Constitution over the Cult ... and finally ends with Zealous Representation over Zero Sum Confrontation, covering every letter in between. It's got good rhythm to it, much like the real alphabet song!

Jeffries got huge applause throughout, and what sounds like a standing O at the end.

You could argue there was just as much enthusiasm within the GOP, when now-House Speaker McCarthy delivered his remarks to cap off the long night ... when he promised to push a strong conservative agenda and to reign in a lot of Pres. Biden's policies.

McCarthy's win came after an excruciating 15 rounds of voting over 4 full days ... during which he slowly started to flip enough Republican votes in his favor among holdouts.

Kevin McCarthy wins the vote to become House Speaker pic.twitter.com/1BPeCB65KX — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 7, 2023 @TPostMillennial