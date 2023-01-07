Sammy Hagar Says Selling Tequila Brand Was Craziest Thing That's Happened

Play video content

Sammy Hagar takes pride in being the first celeb to have a popular tequila brand ... which is why he explains on "TMZ Presents: Sammy Hagar's Paradise" that selling it was the craziest thing to ever happen to him!

The former Van Halen singer says when he created his Cabo Wabo Tequila line, no other stars had ever done anything like it ... adding that his business started booming like no other.

Remember, we talked to him back in July and he told us he was making a great fortune from his booze, books and bars ... way more than any money he racked up from his music.

Well, now he's telling the story behind his successful tequila. At first, Sammy says he wouldn't dare sell it because he was bringing in so much cash. But, that all changed when he secured a wild offer -- one that literally had him rolling on the floor laughing.

The Red Rocker says the company Grupo Campari agreed to pay him $100 million ... and after that, he sealed the deal!

