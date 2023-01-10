Ex-UGA Star Nakobe Dean Calls For Stetson Bennett Statue In Athens After 2nd Title Win

Clear out some space at UGA and start getting the bronze ready ... ex-Georgia star Nakobe Dean says following the Bulldogs' second national championship in as many years -- the school needs to erect a statue for Stetson Bennett on campus ASAP!!

The former Dawgs captain made the proclamation on the SoFi Stadium turf after Bennett and UGA blew out TCU to win the title in Los Angeles ... explaining the quarterback has now done everything necessary to receive the permanent honor in Athens.

"Build a statue of the man in Athens, I'll be there when they reveal it."

Always great catching up with Nakobe Dean.

Come for his enthusiasm, stay for his comments on Stetson Bennett. Good luck in the playoffs Nakobe! #Dawgs pic.twitter.com/8rJ8wKuxum — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 10, 2023 @Ria_Martin

"Nobody has done what he has done at Georgia," the ex-Georgia linebacker told 11Alive's Maria Martin. "Nobody has done what he has done in life. His whole story and everything -- he's just going to be a great story."

Bennett was nearly perfect in UGA's victory over the Horned Frogs ... completing 18 of his 25 passes for 304 yards and four TDs. He added 39 yards and two more TDs on the ground as well.

And, Dean, who played with Bennett and won a title with the 25-year-old last season, called it all awesome -- and a performance deserving of a campus fixture forever.

"I'ma be there when they reveal it!" he said.

The bad news for Dean? Bennett's time in Georgia is now over -- and the Philadelphia Eagles rookie linebacker might have to face off against the guy in NFL games next season.