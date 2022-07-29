Eagles Rookie Jordan Davis Shows Off Vocals Singing Rick James At Training Camp

Play video content

NFL rookie Jordan Davis impressed the hell out of his Eagles teammates at training camp -- but it didn't happen on a football field -- the first-round draft pick sang his ass off to a Rick James classic ... during a performance in front of the whole team!

The impressive performance was caught on video Thursday ... when the 13th overall pick out of Georgia hit the stage at Eagles' camp at Lincoln Financial Field for his rookie performance ... when the vets force you to perform on stage.

Most guys aren't any good ... but the 6'6", 340 lb. defensive tackle isn't most. Dude has pipes.

His song choice? The 1978 Rick James classic "Mary Jane" ... and Davis hit all the notes, high and low, including the "Do ya? Do ya? Do ya?" part ... and his teammates were lit!

Now, rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean's performance didn't hit the same ... but it was still hilarious!

Dean -- 3rd round pick also out of Georgia -- chose Fantasia's "When I See You" from 2007 ... and even though he was off-key at times, the team found it humorous.

The rookies do this every year at Eagles camp (and so do most other teams). Remember, Jalen Hurts was booed during his performance when he attempted to sing "Before I Let Go" by Frankie Beverly And Maze.