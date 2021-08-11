NFL's Jordan Mailata Shows Off Sweet Baby Angel Voice ... At Eagles Team Meeting

Play video content

Yup, NFL lineman Jordan Mailata can still REALLY sing ... his Eagles squadmates filmed him belting out "Tennessee Whiskey" at a team meeting this month -- and it's downright incredible!!

The 6-foot-8, 346-pound tackle has never been shy about showing off his voice ... and he did it again this week in front of teammates who couldn't have been more impressed.

Check out the video filmed by linebacker Shaun Bradley -- despite not being a rookie anymore, Mailata grabbed the mic at Philly's "Rookies Sing" event and absolutely slayed Chris Stapleton's classic tune.

There were high notes, low notes and runs ... and the Eagles peanut gallery couldn't stop gushing over the guy.

"Dayyummmm!!" Bradley wrote of the karaoke performance. "I felt that mf note in my soul."

Of course, this should come as a surprise to no one ... 'cause Mailata has performed beautifully at Eagles camps in the past.

Play video content

You'll recall, the dude sang 53 seconds of Mark Lowndes' "Hold" during his rookie year in 2018 ... and, yeah, it's still amazing to listen to.