Eagles' Jalen Hurts Hilariously Booed For Horrible Singing, 'F*** Outta Here!'

Really good at football. Really bad at singing!!!

That's how the Philadelphia Eagles players felt about rookie QB Jalen Hurts -- booing the guy off the stage during a performance at the team facility ... and the footage is hilarious!!!

The former Oklahoma/Alabama star tried to best to perform Maze's 1981 hit, "Before I Let Go" on Tuesday -- but man, it did not work out!

Tone-deaf? Yes. Pitchy? Yes. Voice cracking during the song? Mmmhmmm.

And, since it's Philly, the crowd LET HIM HAVE IT -- booing the crap out of the guy ... with some players yelling, "Get the f**k outta here!"

Obviously, the whole thing is in good fun ... NFL rookies have been embarrassing themselves in team "talent" shows for decades. Never gets old.

Hurts had previously performed Al Green's "Love & Happiness" for the team last week --- no boo's there, though.