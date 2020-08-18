Eagles' Jalen Hurts Hilariously Booed For Horrible Singing, 'F*** Outta Here!'
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Hilariously Booed for Horrible Singing ... 'F*** Outta Here!!!'
8/18/2020 1:51 PM PT
Really good at football. Really bad at singing!!!
That's how the Philadelphia Eagles players felt about rookie QB Jalen Hurts -- booing the guy off the stage during a performance at the team facility ... and the footage is hilarious!!!
The former Oklahoma/Alabama star tried to best to perform Maze's 1981 hit, "Before I Let Go" on Tuesday -- but man, it did not work out!
Tone-deaf? Yes. Pitchy? Yes. Voice cracking during the song? Mmmhmmm.
And, since it's Philly, the crowd LET HIM HAVE IT -- booing the crap out of the guy ... with some players yelling, "Get the f**k outta here!"
Obviously, the whole thing is in good fun ... NFL rookies have been embarrassing themselves in team "talent" shows for decades. Never gets old.
😂😂🤦🏽♂️ https://t.co/Yp3v9oUwPH— Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) August 15, 2020 @JalenHurts
Hurts had previously performed Al Green's "Love & Happiness" for the team last week --- no boo's there, though.
The 22-year-old just inked a 4-year deal with the Eagles for $6 mill -- so at least he's got a day job!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.