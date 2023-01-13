Robbie Knievel, Daredevil Son Of Evel Knievel Dead At 60

Robbie Knievel, daredevil and son of stuntman Evel Knievel, has died.

A family source tells Robbie was in hospice care for final days after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He died early Friday morning.

Robbie, also known as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," followed in his dad's footsteps from a young age -- jumping his bike at only 4 years old, and first performing at Evel's show at Madison Square Garden when he was 8.

He went on to perform over 350 jumps in his career, setting world records for 20 of them. One of the most memorable was successfully jumping the fountains at Caesars Palace in 1989 -- a feat his father tried and failed at in the past.

Other death-defying stunts by Robbie included the 30 limousines jump, the Grand Canyon jump and the U.S.S. Intrepid jump, to name a few. His final stunt was in 2011, when he jumped 150 feet above tractor-trailer trucks at the Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, CA.

Robbie also starred in the short-lived 2005 show, "Knievel's Wild Ride" ... giving viewers a glimpse behind the scenes at how he and his crew gear up for his wild stunts.

He was 60 years old.