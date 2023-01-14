NFL Wild Card WAGs ... Win Or Go Home!!!

The NFL playoffs are finally here with six awesome wild card games this weekend and Mondy ... and you're gonna see a lot of WAGs in the crowd supporting their men on the field.

Jenna Brandt will be in 49ers gear when her bae Brock Purdy takes on the Seahawks in his first playoff experience ... and who knows, she might be sitting with Christian McCaffrey's famous lady, Olivia Culpo.

Let's not forget Lauren Jackson -- she'll be there sporting a diamond ring after Tyler Lockett proposed to her a few months ago. Congrats!!!

Of course, Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, and Christian Kirk's fiancée, Ozzy Ozkan, will be going insane in the suites at TIAA Bank Field when the Jaguars face the L.A. Chargers later Saturday.

If you're a Buffalo Bills fan, you know model Rachel Bush -- who married safety Jordan Poyer in 2018 -- will be tweeting away from her seat at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

Plus, Josh Allen's girlfriend Brittany Williams will also be there ... and odds seem good she'll get a smooch from her QB as always.

Even though Tyrod Taylor is not starting for the Giants, the QB's famous model and fashion designer girlfriend, Draya Michele, might pull up in her best fit. But it's a given Ella Bonafede -- Daniel Jones' girlfriend -- will be there.

The Ravens versus Bengals game Sunday will mark Joe Burrow's second consecutive year in the playoffs ... and Olivia Holzmacher, his girlfriend of five years, will continue to be by his side.

The last game of "Super Wild Card Weekend" will be on Monday when the Dallas Cowboys face Tom Brady's Buccaneers ... and even though we don't expect Gisele Bündchen to be in attendance, his kids might be.