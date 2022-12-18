Argentina vs. France -- 2022 World Cup Finals WAGs

It's about to go down between France and Argentina in the World Cup Final on Sunday ... and expect a lot of nervousness in the crowd -- not just from the fans, but the players' WAGS, too!

Lionel Messi's wife will surely be biting fingernails throughout the contest -- the Argentinian model who has over 23 million followers on Instagram has dated the soccer star for YEARS ... and has three kids with him as well.

Rodrigo De Paul's girlfriend, Tini Stoessel, who is an award-winning Argentine singer ... will also be watching on intently.

Fitness model Agustina Gandolfo, who's been dating Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez since 2018, will surely be glued to the TV as well. And, the wives of Argentina stars Emi Martinez and Angel Di Maria will no doubt be watching too.

The France squad's lovers will be rooting their men on as well ... there's Amelia Ossa Llorente -- Lucas Hernandez's wife -- and Erika Choperena, who will probably have the kids decked out in their dad Antoine Griezmann's soccer fit again.

Speaking of kids, you might catch Theo Hernandez's girlfriend Zoe Cristofoli cheering in the crowd ... with their 8-month-old son, TJ.

And, we can't forget star goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ... whose wife, Marine, is a founder and director of a luxury girlswear brand.