Team USA's World Cup Abs -- Guess Who!

Soccer players are known for having powerful, durable legs -- but wait 'til you get a load of the United States Men's National Soccer Team's abs ... they're a must-see!!

The USMNT made it out of the group stage this time around ... and you can tell they put in extra time in the gym to get ready for the Cup, which shows in the shredded abs they've been hiding under their jerseys.

The entire country has been supporting the boys in the Red, White, and Blue ... but let's see if you can spot which six packs belong to whom.