Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

USA's Christian Pulisic Cleared To Play In World Cup Game Against Netherlands

Christian Pulisic Cleared To Play In World Cup Game ... Against Netherlands

12/2/2022 10:37 AM PT
christian pulisic
Getty

The United States just got some GREAT news ahead of Saturday's match against the Netherlands -- Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play after suffering an injury against Iran.

Captain America's been recovering from getting hit in the balls a pelvic contusion this week ... which came after making contact with Iran's goalkeeper after scoring the game-winning goal.

christian pulisic
Getty

CP said Thursday he was taking it one day at a time ... but was doing "everything in my power" to make it out on the pitch on Saturday.

Pulisic also clarified his injury was, in fact, a pelvic contusion ... saying, "I didn't get hit in the balls."

"I'm alright. It was very painful. That bone is there for a reason to protect you and I hit it well. I was sore."

PULISIC

He posted a Snapchat from his hospital bed after the 1-0 win on Tuesday ... promising he'd be back for their next match -- but admitted the pain was pretty tough to fight through.

The 24-year-old is holding up on his promise ... 'cause Pulisic is now good enough to go as the Red, White and Blue head into the round of 16.

USA!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later