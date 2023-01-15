Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

1/15/2023 12:01 AM PT
Underneath this dramatic diamond is a woman about town who landed on your TV screens and brought all of the hashtags, and considering she was born and raised in the 9-0-2-1-0 ... there's no question this rich kid knows her way around Beverly Hills.

Yes, she comes from a billionaire father, but she has started an empire of her own ... and she's proud of her jewelry line ... so much bling! As an honorary member of the rich and popular, she can show you a thing or two about the high life.

Can you cut into this rock and identify the mashed-up star?

