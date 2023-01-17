Lolo Jones Says She's Been Stalked By 3 Different Men In Past Year, 'Altered My Life'

Lolo Jones says three different men have stalked her over the past year ... and their actions have been so terrifying, the Olympic hurdler and bobsledder said it's all "altered my life."

The 40-year-old explained her terrifying situation in a social media post on Monday night ... saying each man "crossed the line" and put her and her friends' safety in jeopardy.

Jones said one of her stalkers actually "broke into the Olympic training center and stayed overnight in hopes to find me."

She said another one "has continued to harass my friends in attempts to reach me." An additional one, she claimed, popped up at her home and told police she had "invited him to come live with me."

"I'm DONE," she said. "If there was any confusion here is me being very f***ing clear: I'm not interested. EVER. This is not the way to go."

Jones also shared a photo of what appeared to be surveillance cameras capturing one of the males outside of her home.

It's unclear if Jones has worked with authorities over the situations ... or taken things to court in an effort to get restraining orders.