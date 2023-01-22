Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

1/22/2023 12:01 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 7
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty

Behind this tapered figure is a guy who ventured off to Hollywood as a pre-teen and graduated high school at just 13 years old. You've seen him play a narrow-minded creep, so you should definitely keep a look out for his wondering eyes, as he knows your every move!

You probably first saw him as John Tucker's brother and a hot lab partner, showing off his voluminous curls ... and when he's not gossiping around town with Blake Lively, he enjoys breaking it down and busting a move on TikTok.

Before you stalk this scrambled image for too long, can you guess the unknown celeb?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later