James Cameron Becomes Only Director with Three $2-Billion Movies

James Cameron joined an exclusive club Sunday -- one that includes only himself ... he's the sole director in history with three movies that have crossed a huge money milestone.

That benchmark is the $2-billion line, which his latest film -- 'Avatar: The Way of Water' -- crossed Sunday ... now marking the third such flick of his to have achieved it at the international box office. His other two crown jewels ... 'Avatar' ($2.9B) and 'Titanic' ($2.1B).

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER’ has officially crossed $2B at the worldwide Box Office. pic.twitter.com/Axjo2W2zua — Avatar Sequels (@avatarsequelsbr) January 22, 2023 @avatarsequelsbr

Only three other films have passed $2 bil ... all of 'em Disney-owned. There's 'Avengers: Endgame' (#2, $2.7B), 'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens' (#4, $2.071B) and 'Avengers: Infinity War' (#5, $2.052B). 'Avatar 2' is now the 6th highest grossing movie ever.

Prior to this weekend's accomplishment, Cameron shared the space with the Russo Bros. ... who directed both 'Avengers' films -- but he's surpassed them and is in a league of his own.

Time it took to reach $2 billion at the box office:



Titanic: 5,233 days

Force Awakens: 54 days

Infinity War: 48 days

Avatar: 47 days

Avatar 2: 37 days

Endgame: 11 days — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) January 22, 2023 @JonErlichman

Remember, 'Way of Water' only came out in theaters a month and change ago -- so it's reached this massive amount of ticket sales in a record time ... although, the Russos technically got there faster. Whereas it only took 37 days for 'A2' to cross the $2-billion finish line, 'Endgame' swallowed that up back in 2019 ... ringing that bell in an astounding 11 days.

Safe to say, JC's latest installment has become profitable ... and there'll surely be more sequels. That wasn't necessarily guaranteed though -- in fact, the flick had a slow start when it opened on Dec. 16 ... and there were doubts if it had the legs to go to the distance.