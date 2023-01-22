Stars Celebrating Lunar New Year Gong Hei Fat Choy!

Today is Lunar New Year, a day to wish others happiness and prosperity as we enter the lunar calendar year. Here are several stars celebrating from years past ... Join in on the festivities with your loved ones or party it up solo!

Kicking things off ... fitness queen Cassey Ho dazzled in a traditional red and gold dress, while "Crazy Rich Asians" stars Awkwafina and Harry Schum Jr. both took good luck selfies with their Hong Bao envelopes, and singer Kim Chiu posed in front of Lunar New Year decorations.