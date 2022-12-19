Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Stars Celebrating Hanukkah -- Chag Sameach!

Celebs On Hanukkah Lightin' Menorahs & Having Some Fun!

12/19/2022 7:16 AM PT
Stars Celebrating Hanukkah 2022
Hanukkah is upon us, and these celebs have lit the menorah and honored the holiday in style -- some with their closest loved ones!

Andy Cohen had the huge honor of lighting his neighborhood's massive menorah this year ... while 'Catfish's Nev Schulman snapped a pic of him doing the same from the comfort of his own home.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff lit the first candle together, too ... and looked pretty happy doin' it!

Mayim Bialik was smiling from ear to ear, rockin' a festive sweater and some earrings to match -- while "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star and creator Rachel Bloom put on a paper crown with some stern words against the Nazi party.

Even sister-rock group Haim posted a Hanukkah-themed TikTok over the weekend, putting a hilarious holiday spin on a viral trend.

Chag Sameach!

