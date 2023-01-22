'White Lotus' Star Murray Bartlett Wants to Make Comeback in Season 3

Play video content TMZ.com

It's time for "White Lotus" writers to bring back season 1 standout Murray Bartlett ... just ask Murray himself, who tells us he's ready to follow in one of his costar's award-winning footsteps.

We got Murray, who played hotel manager Armond in the debut season of the hit HBO series ... and he got candid about his thoughts on the future of the show.

Murray says he was blown away by season 2 ... in his own words, it was just as satisfying as the first one, even though he wasn't in it.

As for the upcoming "White Lotus" season ... well, Murray's campaigning for the show's creator, Mike White, to bring him on again. He's already got an inkling it would be epic.

In case you didn't know, there is a new cast each cycle of the show, but Murray says Hollywood writers can bring anyone back -- and he points to his season 1 castmate Jennifer Coolidge's comeback in the series as an example.

There's no doubt Murray would get a lot of support for his return -- the Australian actor was a total fan favorite, and he might have the single most memorable scene from either season.

Murray ended up winning his first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his performance, beating out other cast members in the category.