Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Northern CA Mass Shooter Who Murdered 7 Arrested In Dramatic Video

Northern California Mass Shooting Murders 7 People ... Dramatic Arrest Caught On Video

1/24/2023 6:26 AM PT
SLAMMED TO THE GROUND
KGO-TV

A gunman accused of killing 7 people in another California mass shooting was arrested Monday by gun-wielding police ... and the video is just wild.

Check out this footage, released by a local ABC affiliate, showing detectives pointing their guns at 67-year-old Chunli Zhao and ordering him to surrender outside the San Mateo Sheriff's substation in Half Moon Bay, CA.

KGO-TV

The video shows Zhao following their commands -- but, as he gets closer, the officers pounce on him, tackling him to the ground. The cops quickly cuff his hands behind his back and frisk him, removing items from his pockets, including a COVID mask.

Interestingly, Zhao had been parked at the substation ... not sure why though. Police found a semi-automatic pistol in his vehicle during a search.

KGO-TV

According to authorities, Zhao went on a shooting spree at two plant nurseries in Northern California on Monday, killing at least 7 people and critically wounding another person. Cops believe Zhao worked at one of the agricultural facilities. A motive has not been disclosed. Police also said Zhao acted alone, tamping down fears of a lingering threat.

monterey park gunman

The attack marked the second mass shooting in California in a matter of days ... The first occurred over the weekend in Monterey Park, where 11 people were killed and 9 injured at a dance studio. The shooter took his own life with a firearm.

1/22/23
FROM THE SCENE
FOX 11

What's more, both mass shootings took place in largely Asian communities ... and both alleged gunmen were older and of Asian descent. Although there has not been a clear connection between the two massacres, some people have speculated that they were hate crimes.

There's been 38 shootings in the U.S. this month alone.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later