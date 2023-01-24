Shaq Rebuilding Atlanta Krispy Kreme Shop After Historic Original Burned Down

Shaquille O'Neal is making good on his promise ... putting the final wheels in motion to rebuild his Krispy Kreme shop in Atlanta after its historic original burned down nearly two years ago.

The NBA legend shared photos of plans for the new-and-improved doughnut place on his social media page Tuesday ... saying the famed Ponce de Leon location will be back in business once again starting this summer.

"I told u me and @krispykreme would bounce back better than ever in Atlanta!" Shaq said in his post. "Can't wait to turn on the Hot Light at our brand-new Ponce shop this summer."

Shaq, who bought the place in 2016, had initially promised to repair it in Feb. 2021 -- after officials say an arsonist set it ablaze, ruining it.

At the time, the Diesel said, "we will bounce back better than ever."

The proclamation was well received by the community -- as the doughnut shop is considered one of the most famous in the country following its donation of boxes of treats to mourners who flocked to Atlanta to grieve the death of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

"The community has shown us so much support and patience as we designed the new shop," Krispy Kreme exec Dave Skena said.