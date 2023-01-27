Abby Lee Miller Auctioning Off Items From 'Dance Moms' After Selling Studio

Abby Lee Miller is getting rid of her final ties to the "Dance Moms" franchise ... auctioning off a ton of memorabilia from the series on the heels of selling her famous dance studio.

The "Dance Moms" maven is teaming up with The Clean Out Krew to auction off iconic items from her hit reality series. She announced it was simply time to close out the chapter, as she expands all over the world.

And, there's some really cool stuff up for grabs, like Abby's infamous bench ... given to her by Kendall's mom in season 2. Its starting bid is $1,000!

Some of the other items include ... Abby's necklace and silver scepter used in promotional pictures for Season 8, her chalkboard from season 2 and the Broadway Baby's sign ... prominently displayed in several seasons.

Of course, this all comes after Abby sold her Pennsylvania dance studio for $300k back in December. Right after that, she listed her house in Davenport, FL for just under $400K.

Ya can spend way less, and score some sweet gear when the auction begins Friday, Jan 26 and bidding will be open till February 8.

