Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Abby Lee Miller Auctioning Off Items From 'Dance Moms' After Selling Studio

Abby Lee Miller Auctioning Off 'Dance Mom' Items Come Get What's Left!!!

1/27/2023 12:30 AM PT
abby lee miller dance moms
TMZ.com

Abby Lee Miller is getting rid of her final ties to the "Dance Moms" franchise ... auctioning off a ton of memorabilia from the series on the heels of selling her famous dance studio.

The "Dance Moms" maven is teaming up with The Clean Out Krew to auction off iconic items from her hit reality series. She announced it was simply time to close out the chapter, as she expands all over the world.

Abby Lee Miller Dance Studio Auction
Launch Gallery
For $ale! Launch Gallery
The Clean Out Krew

And, there's some really cool stuff up for grabs, like Abby's infamous bench ... given to her by Kendall's mom in season 2. Its starting bid is $1,000!

abby miller scepter and necklace
Lifetime

Some of the other items include ... Abby's necklace and silver scepter used in promotional pictures for Season 8, her chalkboard from season 2 and the Broadway Baby's sign ... prominently displayed in several seasons.

Of course, this all comes after Abby sold her Pennsylvania dance studio for $300k back in December. Right after that, she listed her house in Davenport, FL for just under $400K.

Ya can spend way less, and score some sweet gear when the auction begins Friday, Jan 26 and bidding will be open till February 8.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Proceeds will benefit Dancers Against Cancer.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later