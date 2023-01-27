Legendary College Basketball Analyst Billy Packer Dead At 82

Legendary college basketball analyst Billy Packer -- who helped broadcast key NCAA Tournament games for decades -- has died.

His family announced the sad news on social media ... revealing the longtime broadcaster passed away on Thursday night.

Packer's son, Mark, told the Associated Press his father had been dealing with multiple medical issues in the hospital the past few weeks ... and ultimately died due to kidney failure.

"Our amazing father, Billy, has passed," Mark said in a tweet while sharing a photo of Billy and his family. "We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with [his wife] Barb. RIP, Billy."

Packer initially began broadcasting major college basketball games in the 1970s -- joining NBC in 1974 and calling his first Final Four in 1975, when UCLA beat Kentucky.

The former college basketball player -- who eventually moved over to CBS -- went on to provide commentary for every Final Four until 2008, when he stepped away from the game.

"Billy Packer was synonymous with college basketball for more than three decades," CBS Sports exec Sean McManus said after Packer's passing.

"He had a tremendous impact on the growth and popularity of the sport ... He will be deeply missed by all."

Packer called some of the sport's greatest all-time games -- and his "Simon Says Championship" line after Miles Simon and Arizona won the 1997 championship remains one of the most iconic calls in the history of the game.

He was 82 years old.