This Epic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Game Bundle is Only $3.99

Are you an adult who likes 'kid' things like toys and games instead of 'real' adult things like vacuum cleaners? Are you someone who's excited by nostalgia? And, are you a 'Star Wars' fan? Then you might be what we call a 'kidult' and it's a great day to be you.

Indulge your inner 'Star Wars' nerd with this Steam-powered Star Wars game bundle, which includes Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II. Make your inner child giddy with these nostalgic games, and even better, it's now only $3.99 from January 24 until January 30.

This game allows you to unlock new powers (over 40 of them) and weapons while becoming fully engulfed in an immersive, action-packed, and turn-based role-playing experience. Choose from 9 customizable characters, including humans and droids, to build your crew of 3 adventurers.

These 'Star Wars' games earned 5 out of 5-star ratings with rave reviews. One customer wrote, "As a lover of all things 'Star Wars,' this was just too good of a deal to pass up!"

Go on this 'Star Wars' adventure to make or break the destiny of the galaxy. Get The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Bundle now for only $3.99 (reg. $19.98). Deal ends January 30.

