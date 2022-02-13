'Star Wars' Vintage VHS Tape Goes Up for Auction, Worth $60K

An unopened VHS copy of 'Star Wars: Episode IV' is getting some love on the auction block -- it's expected to fetch $60K!!!

Goldin Auctions is hosting an online auction featuring a ton of vintage VHS tapes, and the star of the show is from a galaxy far, far away.

The copy of 'Star Wars: A New Hope' is a first edition VHS tape ... and includes a "Gray Tape-Head," a "First Edition Stereo Only" red label, a "1984 Sleeve," and "First Edition CBS/Fox Watermarks" ... all it needs is a lightsaber to go with it!

The tape has lots of history ... when it was originally sold, it was the first time someone could watch the film at home, making it legendary among collectors and movie buffs. It first sold at auction for $57,600.

They're also offering up a sealed copy of the "Star Wars 10-Year Anniversary Original Trilogy Set in Trilogy Case" ... which should go for somewhere between $10k and $20k.