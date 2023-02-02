Arrest Warrant Issued For Joe Mixon, Allegedly Pointed Gun At Woman
2/2/2023 3:51 PM PT
4:18 PM PT -- According to Local 12, the affidavit states Joel Mixon pointed a gun at the alleged victim, saying, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can't get me."
The Bengals released a statement on the matter ... saying, "The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time."
A warrant has been issued for Bengals star running back Joe Mixon's arrest in Cincinnati ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.
According to court records, the warrant is for a count of aggravated menacing -- which is described as when a person knowingly leads another to believe they will physically harm them or their property, unborn child or member of their immediate family.
Aggravated menacing is a first-degree misdemeanor, according to Ohio's State Laws and Regulations. If convicted, Mixon could face up to 180 days in jail and a fine.
Mixon, 26, just completed his sixth season in the NFL ... and the Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday.
As a member of the Oklahoma Sooners football team in 2014, Mixon was charged with misdemeanor assault when he punched a woman after she shoved him in the chest. He entered an Alford plea ... admitting there was enough evidence to convict him. He got 1-year probation, 100 hours of community service and behavioral counseling.
We reached out to Mixon's rep for comment ... so far, no word back.
